Zack Oaten
Welbeck reveals Sir Alex Ferguson called him after his FA Cup winner against Newcastle
Brighton striker Danny Welbeck has revealed that former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson called him after his late goal against Newcastle United.

The 34-year-old has hit seven Premier League goals so far this season, which more than he has managed in any of his previous four campaigns at the Seagulls. Manager Fabian Hurzeler has clearly gotten the best out of him this campaign and his winner against the Magpies in the last round of the FA Cup clearly caught Ferguson’s attention. 

"(Sir Alex Ferguson) actually phoned me after the Newcastle goal," he told Football Focus. 

"He talked about the goal and the performance. He was buzzing and to have that sort of connection, he is a manager who is always looking out for his players, always wants the best for them, and still to this day is in contact. 

"Sir Alex Ferguson got success in his own way, Arsene Wenger had success in his way," he added. There's different ways to reach success. 

"Them two managers played a huge part in my life, not just my career." 

Brighton have never won the FA Cup and Welbeck spoke more on how he is desperate to change that which will excite Seagulls fans who would not have expected such a cup run at the start of the season. 

"I've had some really special times with the FA Cup," he added. 

"It has been proper highlights of my career and they are memories that stay with you forever. 

"You want to feel those special moments again." 

