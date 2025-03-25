Ashworth's candidates to replace Ten Hag at Man Utd revealed including Southgate

Dan Ashworth was sacked by Manchester United just months into his role as sporting director, and now his candidates to replace Erik ten Hag have been revealed.

Despite winning the FA Cup at the end of the season and signing a new contract, Ten Hag was sacked in October after fans as well as the United board ran out of patience for the Dutchman. Ashworth's trust in him did not pay off, however and he was left to find a new replacement in the middle of the season.

Just weeks after United appointed Sporting Lisbon manager Ruben Amorim, the ex-Newcastle sporting director was also sacked and now the Manchester Evening News has revealed that Ashworth endorsed two of his former managers.

Ashworth is said to have endorsed Gareth Southgate after their successful spell together at the FA after he had stepped down from the England role in the summer. Newcastle boss Eddie Howe was also a consideration after the pair had spent two years working closely together.

Ashworth is currently looking for his next challenge whilst Amorim’s appointment has led to mixed reviews. The 54-year-old has now been linked with a move to his third club in 12 months as SportItalia claim he is in talks with Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr who like the Magpies, are majority owned by the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund.