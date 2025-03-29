Welbeck: Brighton season could've nosedived after Forest 'humbling'

Brighton striker Danny Welbeck feels they've proved their character since the 7-0 thrashing by Nottingham Forest earlier this season.

Brighton meet Forest later today in their FA Cup quarterfinal tie.

Welbeck told the Daily Mail: "It’s so easy on the back of a result like to let yourself nosedive and it’s credit to the boys that we stuck together.

"We had this horrible result but I knew if we did dwell on it then it wouldn’t help us. We had to find a balance, to try to find a positive and then push on.

"It was a humbling mentality that we adopted and that helped us. Maybe we needed it.

"We have had moments this season when we have had good results and there has been a lot of talk about what position we could possibly get to.

"But for us, it’s really important to only focus on the next game and that became really clear after Forest. I know the negative impact it has had on us in the past where we have been thinking too far ahead.

"We have some incredible experience here and some incredible talent among the younger players. When we mix that together and find that really strong balance, it’s a really strong side."