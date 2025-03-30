Aston Villa to play Palace, Forest to face Manchester City in FA semis

Tribal Football
Brad Ferguson
A sign displays the FA Cup logoPaul Marriott / Shutterstock Editorial / Profimedia
Aston Villa will face Crystal Palace in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley after breezing past Preston earlier on Saturday.

Nottingham Forest, who knocked out Brighton on penalties on Saturday evening, will face Manchester City after Pep Guardiola's side beat Bournemouth on Sunday.

The draw took place shortly after Unai Emery's Aston Villa side ran out as comfortable 3-0 victors at Deep Dale, thanks to goals from Marcus Rashford and Jacob Ramsey.

Villa are seeking their first major silverware since 1996 and their first FA Cup trophy since 1957.

Crystal Palace impressed in their 3-0 away victory over a fancied Fulham side as the South London side seek to reach their third FA Cup final - and earn their first-ever winners' medals - in their 125-year history.

Manchester City's dismal season in the Premier League and Champions League can be softened somewhat by lifting the cup for a seventh time, and they remain the bookies' favourite to go all the way after edging a tricky clash against a confident Bournemouth side in the last quarter-final on Sunday.

This year's FA Cup winners qualify for next season’s Europa League, which would otherwise require finishing fifth or sixth in the Premier League, depending on the number of UEFA Champions League places England receives next campaign.

The FA Cup semi-final fixtures will take place on the weekend commencing April 26th.

FA Cup semi-final draw in full:

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City

Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa

