FA CUP SEMIFINAL DRAW: Aston Villa discover opponents after defeating Preston

Aston Villa will face Crystal Palace in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley after breezing past Preston earlier on Sunday.

Nottingham Forest, who knocked out Brighton on penalties on Saturday evening, will face the winner of Manchester City and Bournemouth.

The draw took place shortly after Unai Emery's Aston Villa side ran out as comfortable 3-0 victors at Deep Dale, thanks to goals from Marcus Rashford and Jacob Ramsey.

Villa are seeking their first major silverware since 1996 and their first FA Cup trophy since 1957.

Crystal Palace impressed in their 3-0 away victory over a fancied Fulham side as the south London side seek to reach their third FA Cup final - and earn their first-ever winners' medals - in their 125-year history.

Manchester City's dismal season in the Premier League and Champions League can be softened somewhat by lifting the cup for a seventh time, and they remain the bookies' favourite to go all the way ahead of a difficult clash against a confident Bournemouth side later on Sunday.

This year's FA Cup winners qualify for next season’s Europa League, which would otherwise require finishing fifth or sixth in the Premier League, depending on the number of UEFA Champions League places England receives next campaign.

The FA Cup semi-final fixtures will take place on the weekend commencing April 26th.

FA Cup semi-final draw in full:

Nottingham Forest v Bournemouth of Manchester City

Crystal Palace v Aston Villa