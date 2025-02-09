Tribal Football
Brighton defender Veltman: I want to play for Indonesia

Brighton defender Joel Veltman has opened the door to playing for Indonesia.

Veltman has 28 caps with Holland, but has roots in Indonesia and was recently overwhelmed by messages from Indonesians who want him to change national teams. 

"I've never looked into it. If possible, I do not rule it out. Maybe I should look into it," Veltman told Voetbal Primeur. 

"Of course, the rules must be taken into account. I think this is the case: You can change if you haven't played a national match for two years. 

"I'm open to it. I would love to play for Indonesia. I mean it seriously." 

