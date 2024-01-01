Tribal Football
Most Read
STAY OUT! Ineos BAN Sir Alex from Man Utd dressing room
Man Utd fullback situation gets worse
Real Madrid plan Bundesliga raid to replace Modric
Man Utd great Cantona slams Ratcliffe over Ferguson axe: Big bag of s***!

Tuchel says he will pay his respects to the England national anthem as manager

Tuchel says he will pay his respect to the England national anthem as manager
Tuchel says he will pay his respect to the England national anthem as managerTribal Football
New England manager Thomas Tuchel has refused to rule out an embrace of the national anthem. 

Tuchel is the first German to take charge of the Three Lions national team in its history. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

With there having been some controversy about interim boss Lee Carsley not singing the national anthem - God Save the King - Tuchel gave his thoughts. 

"I understood from Mark (Bullingham, FA chief executive) that it is a personal decision," he told reporters.  

"There are managers who sing it and others who didn't. 

"I haven't made my decision yet, I want to be honest with you. Your anthem is very moving, the English anthem is very moving. I've experienced several times at Wembley and even out with the players at an FA Cup final. 

"It was very touching. No matter what decision I will make, and we have until March, I will always show my respect to my new role, the new country and a very moving anthem. As it's a news object, I will take a little time for this decision." 

Mentions
FA CupEnglandPremier League
Related Articles
Tuchel explains why he took the England role after FA plans were explained
Ex-Real Madrid scout: Florentino wants Haaland
Brighton whiz Enciso admits he "fell apart" after penalty miss for Paraguay