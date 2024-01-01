Ten Hag speaks on safety of his job and how the club should have faith in him this season

Ten Hag speaks on safety of his job and how the club should have faith in him this season

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has spoken about a number of topics in a recent interview in which he revealed the safety of his job and how what his mission is for the future.

The Dutchman kept his job after winning the FA Cup last season and now believes the club should stick with him if he runs into any rough patches this season.

Advertisement Advertisement

He said that he and new United director Sir Dave Brailsford and technical director Jason Wilcox are “in the same boat” this season and should stay strong together if things start to go wrong.

“We have good people. With highly competent people, they will contribute to more success and I don’t think negatively. I feel positive and I feel very aligned. They are here, we are building those relationships and, as I said, we have to prove this point during the season and the next coming years, how strong we are.”

“I want to collaborate. So, togetherness, because I know when you are together you achieve more success and I am here to win. But we want to win, so I have to feel this and when I feel this, we will win.”

“I'm very comfortable and also at that time I felt very comfortable because I believe in myself. But, of course, it will help if there is very good communication and, of course, it’s helpful when you feel the backing from the leadership group. That helps because then you know where you're building to, that you do it together.”

The 54-year-old extended his contract after the trophy win and spoke about the faith he had in the side once he came to the club.

“I was never distracted from the mission. So I came here two years ago and this group of players hadn't won any trophies for six years.”

“I said we are also on a mission and we are here to win, and we are building, and that we knew it will not come overnight. We have to work very hard and we will have to deal with setbacks during that time.”

Many called for the manager to be sacked last season as the club failed on their objectives in many competitions but the Ductman never lost faith.

“So many people advised negatively when I started in this club. I could have gone into projects with much better conditions, with much better structures but I chose this: Man United. I feel this is my club. And I want to go for this challenge although I knew this is very tough.”

“But you only know when you are in, and there are some challenges here. But already, we overcame many obstacles and we have to beat even more but, and I said it also in the spring, I feel we are in the right direction. And even in the summer I think many positives happened that we can accelerate this process.”

This year will be a testing season for the manager as many eyes look to see if any progress has been made and if the club can climb back to the title winning side they once were.