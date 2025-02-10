Morning after: Muslic reflects on dumping Liverpool out of FA Cup

Plymouth Argyle boss Miron Muslic has reflected on their Liverpool giantkilling this morning.

Plymouth knocked Liverpool out of the FA Cup on Sunday, winning 1-0 at Home Park.

Muslic said this morning on BBC Radio: “It was a magical day for us as a club, for us as an organisation, for the Green Army.

“It was a historical day so you can imagine a lot of emotions, a lot of smiling faces all over the place but today is already Monday so we are looking forward to the next obstacle for us and it’s a massive one for us on Wednesday against Millwall.”

On his emotions during the game, he said: “I was just pretending (to be calm). I was calm outside but like a volcano inside. It was just important for me to manage, to keep a good balance also with my emotions because I have to consistently deliver a message to the lads.

“It's important because the heat is on, the game is anyway emotional. It is important for me to keep a good balance so I can stay focused and support the lads but believe me it was also very, very special for me.”

On his approach, Muslic added: “Our plan was just to use this beautiful competition - it's the FA Cup, the most famous cup in the world and it's a huge stage. The world is watching because it's Liverpool, it's a live game so it was a perfect opportunity to represent Argyle as best as possible. It was a perfect stage for the lads to show themselves and I think we did it well.”