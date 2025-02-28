Silva on the FA Cup: We really like this competition, we want to be really serious in it

Fulham manager Marco Silva has spoken in his latest press conference as he prepares to clash with Manchester United in the FA Cup this weekend.

Silva firstly gave some team news and confirmed the return of Emile Smith Rowe which will be a huge boost for the Cottagers as they continue their impressive campaign.

"No fresh news about injuries. The same three players that have been out for a long period - Kenny Tete, Reiss Nelson and Harry Wilson - are still out.

"Emile Smith Rowe is back in training with the team. We have another session tomorrow and after that hopefully he will be in a condition to be in contention for the game."

The Fulham boss then moved on to his ambitions for the competition and revealed that he wants to go all the way and lift the trophy, which he thinks is an ambition the squad holds this season.

"We really like this competition. We want to be really serious in it. Our players have always been serious in their approach because we respect and love this competition.

"Our ambition in this competition is really big and we want to compete to be in the next round. It is good when I feel like this ambition and passion goes through all of the squad."

Next, Silva was asked about Alex Iwobi admitting that he plays 5-a-side football in local matches during a podcast this week, which many believe could lead to injuries or fatigue.

"He knows that he shouldn't but Alex being Alex is being as honest as possible during a podcast. I would prefer him to enjoy his friends in a different way rather than small games with his friends.

"There are many things to do in a different way but he's a lovely guy. He's a football player that lives his own life in a slightly different way, but sometimes I want him to keep his focus where he should and to protect him as well as I can because in the end the most important thing for him is his job for Fulham Football Club."