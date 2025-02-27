Burnely boss Parker: I want to protect Hannibal, but why should he miss out?

Burnley manager Scott Parker says he is yet to decide whether to involve midfielder Hannibal Mejbri in Saturday's FA Cup fifth-round tie against Preston as abuse investigation continues.

Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom says he will ‘100 per cent’ view Milutin Osmajic as innocent until proven guilty after the former Manchester United star Hannibal said he had suffered "disgusting abuse" amid an investigation into an alleged racist comment from Milutin Osmajic during the 0-0 draw.

Advertisement Advertisement

The FA's investigation into the incident in question remains ongoing and Parker spoke in his recent press conference about wanting to protect the young star from any further comments.

"There's two phases to this. There's one that is fundamentally I want to protect Hannibal and I don't want to put him into a situation," he said.

"On the flip side of that, why should he miss out? That's a decision I'll have to make and get to.

"I'll make the best decision that I feel is right for Hannibal, while also explaining those situations and seeing where he is comfortable as well.

"Now is too early. Tomorrow (Friday) morning and leading into that I'll have those conversations."

Parker was then asked if there had been any update into the investigation which is investigating both players and what was said between them both.

"No. It's going through investigation now and we've not really heard anything in terms of where it is at this present moment in time."

Following the game, Hannibal posted on X: "I will not be silent about what happened today.

"I will always call out racism whenever I hear or see it. That is the only way we change as a sport and a society.

"I am a strong person but nobody should have to experience this disgusting abuse on the pitch."