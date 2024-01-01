Scholes says it's great to have van Nistelrooy back at Man United ahead of new season

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes is excited to see former striker Ruud van Nistelrooy back at the club in his new role Erik ten Hag's assistant.

The pair will be taking part in the Legends match against Celtic on 7 September and Scholes has had nothing but praise for his former United teammate.

"It’s great to have him around the squad, back at the club.”

"Obviously, he's done his own coaching stuff and managed as well, and not only him but Darren Fletcher as well.

"Man United players who were there when they were successful; know how to win, know what it takes and, hopefully, they can transfer a bit of knowledge to these players who haven’t quite made it yet."

The Dutchman teams up Rene Hake under Ten Hag who’s job is still under scrutiny after what was a poor season last year despite winning the FA Cup.

United have seen a huge shift in staff in recent months with hundreds of redundancies and this decision could come back to bite them if things go from bad to worse.