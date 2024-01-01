Man Utd boss Ten Hag reshaping coaching staff for next season

Manchester United head coach Erik ten Hag is reshaping his coaching staff for next season.

The Red Devils are set to confirm Rene Hake and Ruud van Nistelrooy as first team coaches.Mitchell van der Gaag and Benni McCarthy are both likely to leave, while Steve McClaren’s future is also in doubt.

Per The Mirror, there is also a lot of concern about Darren Fletcher's future.

He was previously United’s technical director, with Jason Wilcox now in that position.

Fletcher may have a slightly different role, but there is uncertainty about what that may be.

United also have club doctor Gary O'Driscoll, fitness coach Paolo Guadino, head of performance analysis Paul Brand, and finally strength and conditioning coach Michael Clegg.