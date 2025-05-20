Hughes: Crystal Palace winning FA Cup delivers two career dreams

Crystal Palace midfielder Will Hughes is floating this week after helping them to their FA Cup final triumph against Manchester City.

Hughes was a second-half substitute for the 1-0 win at Wembley.

It's a first major honour for the midfielder and he said, It's incredible, for a player like me that's probably not going to have the chance to win many trophies in his career, it really is hard to articulate the feeling.

“I think in the coming days it will sink in but for now, you've got to enjoy moments like these. You think of where we came from at the start of the season - we were on three points from eight games and since then it's just been simply incredible with how we've gone about it and the character we've got.

“You forget about things like (qualifying for Europe), again, it's another dream of a player like mine to play in Europe. To go to these random clubs away from home. It's going to be special. It's going to be tough playing Thursday and Sunday, but we're more than ready for it.”