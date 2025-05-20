Tribal Football
Most Read
Bournemouth suffer Scott injury blow before Manchester City clash
Rooney calls for Man Utd to bring back iconic goalkeeper: I'd sign David de Gea back...
Man City drop out of the race for Leverkusen star Wirtz as Liverpool deal looks likely
Xabi makes major Modric request ahead of first day at Real Madrid

Hughes: Crystal Palace winning FA Cup delivers two career dreams

Paul Vegas
Hughes: Crystal Palace winning FA Cup delivers two career dreams
Hughes: Crystal Palace winning FA Cup delivers two career dreamsAction Plus
Crystal Palace midfielder Will Hughes is floating this week after helping them to their FA Cup final triumph against Manchester City.

Hughes was a second-half substitute for the 1-0 win at Wembley.

Advertisement
Advertisement

It's a first major honour for the midfielder and he said, It's incredible, for a player like me that's probably not going to have the chance to win many trophies in his career, it really is hard to articulate the feeling.

“I think in the coming days it will sink in but for now, you've got to enjoy moments like these. You think of where we came from at the start of the season - we were on three points from eight games and since then it's just been simply incredible with how we've gone about it and the character we've got.

“You forget about things like (qualifying for Europe), again, it's another dream of a player like mine to play in Europe. To go to these random clubs away from home. It's going to be special. It's going to be tough playing Thursday and Sunday, but we're more than ready for it.”

Mentions
FA CupPremier LeagueHughes WillCrystal PalaceManchester City
Related Articles
Hughes relishes FA Cup triumph with Crystal Palace
Bernardo: Man City players wanted to give Kevin one final trophy
Palace keeper Henderson explains angry Guardiola exchange