Preston boss Heckingbottom warns Aston Villa: We won't play for penalties

Preston boss Paul Heckingbottom is convinced they can upset FA Cup quarterfinal opponents Aston Villa.

PNE are into the quarterfinals for the first time in 59 years.

"We don’t ever want to take a backward step against anyone," declared Heckingbottom to the Daily Mail.

"If we spend all week working on stopping them, what are we playing for? Nil-nil and penalties? That’s not going to happen.

"We know it’s doable. You look at the history of the FA Cup – Sheffield United two years ago, Coventry last year.

"We’ve experienced Fulham and Arsenal this year (in the Carabao Cup) so we know what the level is.

"We were very good against Fulham, a very tough, competitive game, and we had to defend really well at times, but we posed our own problems. Arsenal, in the first half they were exceptional. We performed really well in the second half and probably deserved a goal, and then Kai Havertz scored a fantastic header."