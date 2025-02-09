Plymouth keeper Hazard: Fans key for shock Liverpool win

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Plymouth goalkeeper Conor Hazard hailed the home support after their FA Cup win against Liverpool.

Hazard kept a clean sheet for the 1-0 fourth round win.

He said afterwards,  "What an atmosphere. It was always going to be tough against Liverpool but the boys were brilliant today."

On saving from Diogo Jota in the closing stages, Hazard added: "At the end of the day, it is my job. So I am delighted with that."

Hazard also praised Nikola Katic's performance: "What a performance from him. He has made such a massive difference since coming in and we are lucky to have him."

Teammate Callum Wright also stated: “Insane. A dream come true to play them and beat them.”

