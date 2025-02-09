Plymouth matchwinner Hardie: We've written ourselves into history

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Plymouth Argyle matchwinner Ryan Hardie was proud after their FA Cup triumph against Liverpool.

Hardie struck from the spot to earn the fourth round 1-0 win.

He said afterwards, "We have written ourselves in Argyle's history. It's the biggest team in the world at the minute, it will go down in the club's history.

"It was the longest nine minutes (of stoppage time) ever. It felt like the clock wasn't going down. Conor (Hazard) rescued us at the end. That's why he's there, I'm delighted for him."

On his penalty, Hardie added: "You pick your side and commit. I have been practicing, you have to commit and luckily the keeper went the wrong way.

"The full focus now has to go on Wednesday in the league but we'll have an eye on the draw and hopefully we get another one (Premier League side) and we can go again."

