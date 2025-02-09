Plymouth defender Katic: Liverpool FA Cup shock came from coach's guidance

Tribal Football
Plymouth defender Nikola Katic was floating after their FA Cup win against Liverpool.

Argyle stunned the Premier League leaders 1-0 on Sunday.

Katic said, "This is why I came here.

"It is good to get confidence of this win. We did good with the defensive structure and everybody gave their 100%. We did what the coach (Miron Muslic) asked from us. That is it."

On goalkeeper Conor Hazard's performance, he added: "First when I came here, I hated him because he was Celtic guy and I am a Rangers man. But I love him now." 

