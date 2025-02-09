Plymouth boss Muslic: Man Utd will be welcome here

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Plymouth Argyle boss Miron Muslic would welcome Manchester United in the FA Cup fifth round.

Plymouth are into the hat on Monday night after Sunday's shock 1-0 win against Liverpool.

When asjed about the upcoming draw, Muslic said in the aftermath: “I don’t care. Anyone here.”

Then when asked if a tie with United would be of interest, Muslic said: “They are more than welcome here!”

Muslic also said: "I'm speechless, and normally they tell me I'm eloquent! It's a big moment, day for us.

"Another chapter in Argyle's history. Showing this performance, desire and joy to defend against Liverpool, who will be on you. The lads did it fantastic today.

"A big moment and I think I will realise that when I go back to my apartment and have a moment. It's the game we love, and those moments sometimes as coach we miss. I also want to enjoy it.

