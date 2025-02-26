Semedo on home defeat to Fulham: We have to be better, work hard and come back again

Nelson Semedo insists Wolves must keep their momentum despite Tuesday’s disappointing home defeat to Fulham.

Early goals in both halves saw the Cottagers take all three points, despite Joao Gomes’ equaliser bringing Vitor Pereira’s side level at the break.

The captain emphasized the need for improved concentration as Wolves continued their fight to move clear of danger.

On the Fulham loss, he stated: “It’s disappointing. We wanted to get the points that were very important to us. We didn't start well the first half. I wasn't good enough with the decision I made, and that cost us a goal. We have to take the responsibility, and here I am for that.

“After, we scored a goal. I think we did really well in the first half, created a lot of chances, but then second half was the same thing. We didn't start well the second half, and the Premier League punishes when it's like this.

“I think it's more about us today. We weren't good enough today, and we cannot be like this if we want to go higher in the table, we have to be better. We take some lessons and work hard and come back again.”