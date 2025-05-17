Pep: Man City players want to win Cup for De Bruyne - and he for them

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says they want to win today's FA Cup final for club legend Kevin de Bruyne.

While the clash with Crystal Palace won't be De Bruyne's last, the Belgium international is leaving City at the end of the season.

Guardiola said in his Wembley preview: “Of course Kevin wants to do it for us and the team and of course we want to do it for him but you have to perform, behave and do something.

“It would be nice. He was not the captain for many, many years but he’s lifted already a lot of trophies. He lifted 19 trophies in 10 years, which is not bad!

“He’s played a lot of important games. One season he was injured all year but the rest he has been a key player for us.

“If he can lift one more that would be good but he’s lifted a lot.”

Will Kevin start?

Asked if De Bruyne will start today, Guardiola was coy.

He also said: “I play him because I believe he can produce what he has produced so far.

“Against Crystal Palace we were 2-0 down and he changed the game with his free-kick. We can not do it just to be nice.

“It’s because I truly believe that we need him and he can help us. I don’t know (if he will start at Wembley) yet. I have an idea but we will see.”