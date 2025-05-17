Tribal Football
Most Read
Galatasaray steal march on rivals in Osimhen battle; Napoli talks at advanced stage
Liverpool join race for wantaway Chelsea forward
Real Madrid eye raid for SECOND Liverpool defender
AC Milan set price for Theo as Prem and LaLiga options emerge

Pep: Man City players want to win Cup for De Bruyne - and he for them

Paul Vegas
Pep: Man City players want to win Cup for De Bruyne - and he for them
Pep: Man City players want to win Cup for De Bruyne - and he for themAction Plus
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says they want to win today's FA Cup final for club legend Kevin de Bruyne.

While the clash with Crystal Palace won't be De Bruyne's last, the Belgium international is leaving City at the end of the season.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Guardiola said in his Wembley preview: “Of course Kevin wants to do it for us and the team and of course we want to do it for him but you have to perform, behave and do something.

“It would be nice. He was not the captain for many, many years but he’s lifted already a lot of trophies. He lifted 19 trophies in 10 years, which is not bad!

“He’s played a lot of important games. One season he was injured all year but the rest he has been a key player for us.

“If he can lift one more that would be good but he’s lifted a lot.”

 

Will Kevin start?

Asked if De Bruyne will start today, Guardiola was coy.

He also said: “I play him because I believe he can produce what he has produced so far.

“Against Crystal Palace we were 2-0 down and he changed the game with his free-kick. We can not do it just to be nice.

“It’s because I truly believe that we need him and he can help us. I don’t know (if he will start at Wembley) yet. I have an idea but we will see.”

Mentions
FA CupPremier LeagueDe Bruyne KevinManchester CityCrystal Palace
Related Articles
Palace captain Guehi: Winning FA Cup for fans would be fantastic
Glasner: Palace well prepared for Man City in FA Cup final
Guardiola opens up on the FA Cup final: We want the trophy, it is massively important