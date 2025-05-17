Glasner: Palace well prepared for Man City in FA Cup final

Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner says he's well prepared to face Manchester City in today's FA Cup final.

Glasner insists he's learned from the Palace games against City this season.

Advertisement Advertisement

He said, "Yes, I do feel confident, but to be honest on the analysis screen - we win every single game! So when we prepare and analyse the other team, we always have the right solution. It's not so easy sometimes to execute it in the right way, because they are back in shape again.

"They had very good results and performances in the last couple of weeks. Players coming back from injuries and also we don't know how they are going to play. Erling Haaland is back, but they have so many, especially in their offense, so many different players that they could play with.

"Haaland and Omar Marmoush, two strikers. They can play with Savinho, Jérémy Doku, Jack Grealish as far wingers. Sometimes they didn't play with far wingers."

"We know what City want to do"

Glasner also said, "Sometimes they play asymmetric. So it's very variable and we always have to find the right solution. I think, yes, we know what they want to do and how we should react, but we're still confident that we can be able to score goals. It’s no secret. It's pretty clear.

"Since we arrived, we've played them three times - in every single game, we scored two goals, but we just had one draw, because we conceded four, two and five.

"We have to make a few adjustments in our defending, because when you concede five, it's tough to win, but when you score two - you should be able to win. So we have confidence that we will create our chances.

"We will create our situations to score goals, but we have to do better in defence, and I don't mean the back three or the back five - I mean as a team, maybe we have to adjust a few things and this is what we want to do tomorrow."