Palace captain Guehi: Winning FA Cup for fans would be fantastic

Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi admits the players want to win a trophy for the fans.

Ahead of today's FA Cup final against Manchester City, Guehi says delivering for Palace's fans is a major motivating factor.

He said, "Yeah, the fans have been fantastic, not only this season, but every single season. They've always been behind the team, always been behind the club, and they’ve really shown their support.

"It'd be really nice for them to have this piece of silverware.

"I think the most important thing is just always doing the best that I can for this football club. I come in every day and I try to be the same, I try to work hard, and this football club has given me a lot."

We must keep emotions in-check

On the prospect of lifting the Cup today at Wembley, Guehi joked: It will be heavy to carry, I think, I hope my back is good enough!

"It's not just getting this trophy. Yes, this would be the reward for an outstanding FA Cup journey, but I think we shouldn't, I don't really think about the trophy.

"I can remember a few years ago, there was a World Cup in Brazil, and it was the semi-final where the Brazilian players were crying during the national anthem, because of all these emotions that they wanted to give back their country and winning the World Cup at home.

"This led to the lost 7-1 against Germany in the semi-final. I think we shouldn't feel pressure to bring silverware to Crystal Palace, because this never happened in the club's history, so we will give our best definitely, and I think this is what all our fans are appreciating throughout the season - that in every single game we give our best, and we had some heavy defeats at City, at Newcastle."