Pardew convinced Palace can upset Man City

Former Crystal Palace boss Alan Pardew is convinced they can win today's FA Cup final against Manchester City.

While City are favourites at Wembley, Pardew says Palace are capable of an upset.

Pardew told The Sun: “Palace is an ‘edgy’ club. Always on the edge, whether relegation or the cusp of winning something.

“We get more street-type players like Wayne Rooney at our academy, who just love the ball at their feet. The area around the ground is ‘edgy’.

“We get more of that type than we do structured midfield players or centre-halves or sensible right-backs. We get right-backs who just want to fly down the wing.

“The current squad has now been internationally sourced and scouted.”

He added, “I hope they get this one over the line for the fans. They are brilliant. They’ll sing the whole game.

“A lot of those people are in jobs where money is tight, so getting to this final would be a big expense.

“But they’ll still go the extra mile to be there.”