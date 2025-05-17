Tribal Football
Most Read
Galatasaray steal march on rivals in Osimhen battle; Napoli talks at advanced stage
Liverpool join race for wantaway Chelsea forward
Real Madrid eye raid for SECOND Liverpool defender
Real Madrid agree £50 million deal for Dean Huijsen

Pardew convinced Palace can upset Man City

Paul Vegas
Pardew convinced Palace can upset Man City
Pardew convinced Palace can upset Man CityAction Plus
Former Crystal Palace boss Alan Pardew is convinced they can win today's FA Cup final against Manchester City.

While City are favourites at Wembley, Pardew says Palace are capable of an upset.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Pardew told The Sun: “Palace is an ‘edgy’ club. Always on the edge, whether relegation or the cusp of winning something.

“We get more street-type players like Wayne Rooney at our academy, who just love the ball at their feet. The area around the ground is ‘edgy’.

“We get more of that type than we do structured midfield players or centre-halves or sensible right-backs. We get right-backs who just want to fly down the wing.

“The current squad has now been internationally sourced and scouted.”

He added, “I hope they get this one over the line for the fans. They are brilliant. They’ll sing the whole game.

“A lot of those people are in jobs where money is tight, so getting to this final would be a big expense.

“But they’ll still go the extra mile to be there.”

Mentions
FA CupPremier LeagueCrystal PalaceManchester City
Related Articles
Pep: Man City players want to win Cup for De Bruyne - and he for them
Palace captain Guehi: Winning FA Cup for fans would be fantastic
Glasner: Palace well prepared for Man City in FA Cup final