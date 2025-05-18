Tribal Football
Most Read
Crystal Palace stun Manchester City in FA Cup final to capture first major trophy
Man City jump ahead in race to sign Palace dazzler Eze
Galatasaray steal march on rivals in Osimhen battle; Napoli talks at advanced stage
Marc Guehi ready to snub Chelsea return in pursuit of 'dream' Spanish move

Guardiola defends Man City "gameplan" after FA Cup final defeat

Paul Vegas
Guardiola defends Man City "gameplan" after FA Cup final defeat
Guardiola defends Man City "gameplan" after FA Cup final defeatAction Plus
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola stands by his tactics after their FA Cup final defeat to Crystal Palace.

Ebere Eze struck the winner for Palace, with goalkeeper Dean Henderson denying City striker Omar Marmoush from the penalty spot.

Advertisement
Advertisement

“The gameplan didn’t work because we didn’t win but I didn’t have any regrets,” said Guardiola.

“At Southampton I had a bad feeling but today we are sad because it’s the FA Cup final and how nice is the day and the songs and the crowd and it’s such a beautiful day.

“We are here and played to win and played much better than the 5-2 win at home to Palace and played better than last season when we lost to United (in the final).

“We had chances but it’s not easy with so many players there (in the box) and we continue. Now we rest and recover quick for the last two finals to qualify for the Champions League.”

 

 

Echeverri selection right choice

Asked about handing Claudio Echeverri a debut on the day as a second-half substitute, Guardiola said: "That was not a bad decision, the way he played.

“He had three chances in small spaces. I saw him in training sessions.

“He’s moving really well in small spaces, so creative and I thought that in the last minutes (he could) find something in these type of games.”

Mentions
FA CupGuardiola PepManchester CityCrystal PalacePremier LeagueEcheverri Claudio
Related Articles
Rooney: Haaland's Man City penalty decision shows why he's not in Ronaldo class
Shearer delighted for Palace fans: They knew they had a part to play
Glasner tells Palace FA Cup winners: They'll be cheering you at home games in 30 years!