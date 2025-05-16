Glasner on facing Man City in the FA Cup final: It feels like a normal game...

Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner has spoken to the media as he prepares to take on Manchester City in the FA Cup final.

Palace are hoping to get their hands on their first-ever piece of major silverware in their 120-year existence as a professional club and could make history with a win over seven-time winners Manchester City. Glasner first revealed that everyone is fit for his side and that one midfielder will return this weekend.

Advertisement Advertisement

Wharton returns for the final

“It’s positive team news,” Glasner smiled. “Everyone is fit.

“Adam (Wharton) trained the whole week and is available, and all the others are fit.

“There are some tough decisions to take – but good decisions to take.”

What would it mean to lift the FA Cup?

He was then was asked what it would mean to him to end Crystal Palace's long wait for silverware in what would be a monumental day for the club.

"You can ask me after the game - I don't talk about this because we haven't won anything," he replied.

"We have a great game in front of us but I don't IF this happens, IF this happens, IF this happens. So WHEN it happens we can talk about it.

"We have a great game, we feel well-prepared for this game. We will give our best, every single one, as long as he's playing or even if he's not playing and supporting the team. This is what we can do. This is the only thing we can do and then let's see.

"This is the same approach as before the semi-finals and the quarter-finals...we had the same approach.

"Show who we are, show how we want to play and try to win the game. this will be the same tomorrow. We will try to win the game as Crystal Palace, what made us successful and let's see, because then it is football."

Glasner admits it feels like a normal game

He also opened up on how he and his side are preparing for the FA Cup final to which he admitted feels like a normal game for him.

"It feels like a normal game. There’s much more attention and interviews to do during the week, but our preparations have been more or less the same as for a Premier League game, like they were for the semi-final and quarter-final.

“We focused on what we want to do tomorrow, we analysed Manchester City, but 90% we talked about us.

"We can influence what we want to do. The focus was on our game, and maybe having one or two small adjustments, because the players did very well in the last couple of weeks.

"We have a lot of confidence and are looking forward to the final."