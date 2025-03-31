O'Reilly delighted with role in Man City FA Cup triumph
Manchester City midfielder Nico O'Reilly was proud of his role in their FA Cup quarterfinal win against Bournemouth.
Coming on in the second-half with City 1-0 down, O'Reilly laid on goals for Erling Haaland and Omar Marmoush to inspire them to a 2-1 win.
“He (Pep Guardiola) was telling me to try and get involved as much as I can attacking but also be strong defensively,” O’Reilly told City's website.
“So that’s what I tried to do and it paid off.
“I think they were the toughest opposition we’ve come across in this competition so far, so I was just buzzing with (the result).
“It’s a special competition and we’re a special club so I’m just glad we can do it again.”
And looking ahead to a semi-final clash with Nottingham Forest, he added: “It will be a very good game, we faced them recently but we will be ready for it.”