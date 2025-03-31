Tribal Football
Most Read
Liverpool make early Elliott sale decision
EL GRAN DERBI: Real Betis vs Sevilla; Pellegrini vs Garcia Pimienta
Man Utd boss Amorim makes Mantato senior call
Man Utd players reluctant to welcome back Sancho

O'Reilly delighted with role in Man City FA Cup triumph

Paul Vegas
O'Reilly proud of role in Man City FA Cup triumph
O'Reilly proud of role in Man City FA Cup triumphShutterstock Editorial / Profimedia
Manchester City midfielder Nico O'Reilly was proud of his role in their FA Cup quarterfinal win against Bournemouth.

Coming on in the second-half with City 1-0 down, O'Reilly laid on goals for Erling Haaland and Omar Marmoush to inspire them to a 2-1 win.

Advertisement
Advertisement

“He (Pep Guardiola) was telling me to try and get involved as much as I can attacking but also be strong defensively,” O’Reilly told City's website.

“So that’s what I tried to do and it paid off.

“I think they were the toughest opposition we’ve come across in this competition so far, so I was just buzzing with (the result).

“It’s a special competition and we’re a special club so I’m just glad we can do it again.”

And looking ahead to a semi-final clash with Nottingham Forest, he added: “It will be a very good game, we faced them recently but we will be ready for it.”

Mentions
FA CupPremier LeagueO'Reilly NicoManchester CityBournemouth
Related Articles
Aston Villa to play Palace, Forest to face Manchester City in FA semis
Bernardo hails ‘unbelievable’ O’Reilly in Man City victory
Guardiola lauds Man City’s fightback against Bournemouth