Guardiola lauds Man City’s fightback against Bournemouth

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is amazed by his team's comeback 2-1 victory against Bournemouth in Sunday's FA Cup match.

The Cherries grabbed a 21st-minute lead through Evanilson, but the Citizens responded with goals from Erling Haaland and Omar Marmoush to secure the comeback.

The Spaniard is impressed with his team’s attitude against Bournemouth, noting that it was a stark contrast to their performances at the start of the 2024-25 campaign.

"Comparing the game we played in November, we came here with flipflops, we came for the holiday against a team that competes," Guardiola told the media.

"Today, we were a team and challenged. In football, you have to run. It's not tactics - they're important but what we missed this season was heart and soul and the desire that we have always done for many years.

“This for me as a manager is the most important thing to recover. Recover the soul, this passion."