Bernardo hails ‘unbelievable’ O’Reilly in Man City victory

Bernardo Silva hailed Nico O’Reilly as ‘unbelievable’ for his crucial role in Manchester City’s 2-1 FA Cup victory over Bournemouth on Sunday.

The 20-year-old came on at the start of the second half with Pep Guardiola’s side trailing by a lone goal.

Advertisement Advertisement

Nevertheless, O’Reilly’s presence changed the game’s complexion as the Etihad Stadium giants secured a comeback win courtesy of goals from Erling Haaland and Omar Marmoush.

However, O’Reilly’s presence transformed the game, helping the Etihad Stadium giants stage a comeback with goals from Erling Haaland and Omar Marmoush.“I think the motivation that this is the only hope of us winning something pulled us through,” Bernardo told Manchester City website.

“The team played a really good game, a really aggressive game – we are really happy today.

“Nico O’Reilly was unbelievable. Against Plymouth he showed the impact he can have on the game and the energy he brought today changed the game. That’s what we need.”