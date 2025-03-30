Forest boss Nuno on Wood: Not good

Nottingham Forest boss Nuno is unsure about Chris Wood's recovery.

Wood suffered a hip and ribs injury while with New Zealand last week. He missed yesterday's FA Cup quarterfinal win against Brighton.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Kiwi could also miss Tuesday's Premier League clash with Manchester United.

"Not good,” said Nuno. “Let's wait and see. It is going to be day by day we have to assess him.

"It is all about the pain he has. It was a big impact on his hip and it is very painful.

"We have to assess him. We are gutted that Chris is not here with us.”

On making the United game, Nuno replied: "I cannot answer that. I don't know, I'm not sure. It is going to be day by day.”