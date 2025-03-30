Forest boss Nuno: Reaching Wembley a beautiful moment for the club

Nottingham Forest boss Nuno heaped praise on Ryan Yates after he struck the winning penalty in their shootout against Brighton.

Forest are into the FA Cup semifinals for the first time since 1991.

Nuno said, “It means a lot to all of us.

“It is special for him (Yates) because he has been at the club since he was a young lad and is the club captain. For him to take the final penalty to go to Wembley is remarkable.

“It means a lot. It is a huge moment for us as a club. It is a huge moment in our journey together, to have this moment to enjoy and to play football at Wembley in such a huge competition. We are delighted.

“Penalties are a lot of practice and credit to the players to keep their focus and determination. And it is also fantastic goalkeeping.

“Since I joined, the first thing I noticed was the bond among the players. It is huge. The bond is the foundation for everything. We are not going to change our approach. Now we have to recover and prepare for Tuesday (against Manchester United in the league).”

Nuno added: "We have to focus on the Premier League now. But it's going to be a beautiful moment for all of us on our journey."