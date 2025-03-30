Tribal Football
Yates proud firing Forest into FA Cup semifinals

Yates proud firing Forest into FA Cup semifinals
Nottingham Forest captain Ryan Yates is full of pride after firing the club into the FA Cup semifinals.

Yates struck the winning penalty in their shootout win against Brighton.

"It's been an incredible season," Yates told BBC One.

"We have achieved nothing yet but to send (the fans)  to Wembley again - we know how special it was last time, getting promoted.

"It will be a special day and I am so pleased for the supporters and overall I think we deserved it."

Yates added, "I was a bit nervous to be fair, just so relieved it went in. Matz (Sels) saved two penalties and I just knew I had to capitalise and send us to Wembley."

