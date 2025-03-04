Forest boss Nuno: Reaching FA Cup quarters important for club

Nottingham Forest boss Nuno says reaching the FA Cup quarterfinals is important for the club.

Last night's penalty shootout win against Ipswich sets up a tie with Brighton for Forest in the final eight.

Advertisement Advertisement

Nuno said afterwards: “I’m happy. I’m really, really happy. We have so many hopes and in the FA Cup we want to go as far as we can. On penalties, the emotions are always high. I’m delighted.

“It’s a good moment. It’s important for the club to give it a good go. Now we have to focus on the Premier League but the FA Cup is always going to be on our mind. Brighton is going to be a tough game, but let’s give it a really good go.

“Every game is important. You know when it is a decisive game like this one and realising what is ahead of us, it is a huge moment for us as a club."

He also stated: "In terms of the game, both teams were really organised in the first half and it was flat.

“We started the second half really good. With all my respects, the goal goes against the flow of the game. We were in control, we were creating and were dominant.

“We conceded from a set-piece but the reaction was really positive. From thereon, in our minds we were trying to solve the game. Because we could see we were in control, being dominant and creating chances, the main message was to try to go for the game.”

Asked if he could choose winning the FA Cup or qualifying for the Champions League, Nuno added: “Tough to decide. I’ll take both. Let’s go game by game. Nothing changes in the way we have to approach games. Now we have to focus on (Manchester) City.”