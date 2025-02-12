Tribal Football
Nuno confirms Forest striker Awoniyi has broken his nose after Exeter clash
Nottingham Forest striker Taiwo Awoniyi sustained a concussion and a broken nose after colliding with Exeter City goalkeeper Joe Whitworth, confirmed by Nuno Espirito Santo. 

Awoniyi was stretchered off during the FA Cup fourth-round tie, with the match delayed for treatment. 

Luckily for Forest, fears of a serious neck injury were unfounded, and he received applause from both sets of fans as he left the field.

"It was a concussion and a broken nose," boss Santo stated.

"He was in a lot of pain. But he has a smile on his face because he scored for us and did an amazing job. We are delighted for him (to get his goal)."

