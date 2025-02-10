Plymouth boss Muslic revels in Liverpool FA Cup shock: But this isn't our goal

Plymouth Argyle boss Miron Muslic insists staying in the Championship is their sole goal after Sunday's shock FA Cup win against Liverpool.

Argyle stunned the Premier League leaders 1-0 at Home Park.

And Muslic remarked afterwards: “Normally, I am very, very good in my words and eloquent, but I’m a little bit speechless to be fair.

“I’m very emotional because I realise the task today and the opponent. It’s the FA Cup, it’s the biggest cup and most famous cup in the world and we played Liverpool.

“We wanted to present Argyle as well as possible. That was the gameplan, to be brave and show intensity. To show ourselves and use the huge stages as an opportunity to shine. The lads did it, they were outstanding.

“This is the biggest moment so far in my coaching career, no doubt. It’s the FA Cup and Liverpool.

“The biggest moment is yet to come – ending the season by staying up. It’s a big, big goal for Argyle. Then this will be the next biggest moment in my career.”

Muslic added: “We had belief before we saw their line-up. We wanted to enjoy the game. I said there’s nothing to be afraid of, everything to gain and nothing to lose.

“I witnessed the magic of the FA Cup and hopefully we have the time to enjoy this magical thing. Now I am going to go home and watch the game, eat some nachos and drink some Fanta.”

Explaining Plymouth’s approach, Muslic said: “It was part of the plan to keep a very good defensive structure, we had to enjoy defending and we just did it. Liverpool had one shot outside the box that was a dangerous action, so to keep them away from the goal was a big task.

“Later on when Liverpool pushed in last 10 minutes almost every clearance was from us and then Conor (Hazard) had the save. To win this game we needed a bit of luck and we got that in the 99th minute.

“I watched the game against Tottenham and I saw Liverpool were unstoppable. It was a big task for us defensively and they’ll always get a few opportunities. At the end, Conor saved us.”