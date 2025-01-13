Newcastle seek £12M for midfielder who is wanted by several top sides

Newcastle United are said to be seeking around £12M for Miguel Almiron.

The Magpies are eager to cash in on the Paraguay winger, as he is not the first choice anymore.

Almiron has spent most of the past year on the bench, unless there were a lot of injuries in his position.

Per The Telegraph, teams from MLS, European leagues and South American leagues are chasing after Almiron.

Newcastle need to sell players before they can make further big-money signings.

Almiron, who is now 30, did start in a rotated team for the 3-1 FA Cup win over Bromley recently.