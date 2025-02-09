Tribal Football
McKenna pleased with Palmer's winning Ipswich debut

McKenna pleased with Palmer's winning Ipswich debut
Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna was happy to hand Alex Palmer a debut in their FA Cup win at Coventry City.

The goalkeeper was signed from West Brom on deadline day last week.

McKenna said: "I thought he did really well.

"He showed his qualities, some strong saves, some good presence in the box, lots of communication, he talks really well and he made good decisions when the ball came back to him and on his distribution.

“It was a perfect opportunity to get him a game, really. There was no doubt that he would play today with the opportunity to give him the game. That’s him up and running and we trust him to play in any game.”

