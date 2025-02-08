Coventry boss Lampard: Scoreline flatters Ipswich

Coventry City boss Frank Lampard felt the scoreline flattered Ipswich Town after their FA Cup defeat on Saturday.

Tractor Boys cruised to a 4-1 win in the fourth round tie.

Lampard said afterwards: “We were in the game, even after conceding in the first minutes of the game, we showed good character, good play to come back and get level.

“We carried on playing well, but we conceded the second and then the third with a mistake, which is the most disappointing goal with how it made the game feel.

“There was some good stuff in big parts of the game, the mistakes that led to their goal is disappointing, could we be more clinical, maybe in certain moments, maybe yes, but I don’t think the scoreline generally reflects the performance.”

Lampard also praised the finishing of Ipswich.

“It’s an important part of it, it doesn’t make the mistakes we made any less relevant for us to analyse, but maybe this is a little bit of the difference in what we’re looking at and we respect Ipswich for that,” he added.

“They’ve gone up last year and they’ve recruited and strengthened, and they can probably handle this game when they had no midweek games either side and we have, so there’s different contexts to the game.”