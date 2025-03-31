Man City expect news today on Haaland injury

Manchester City expect news later today over the extent of Erling Haaland's injury.

The Norway striker scored in Sunday's FA Cup quarterfinal win against Bournemouth, but ended the game with an ankle injury.

Haaland was seen on crutches and sporting a protective boot as he left Dean Court.

Haaland had a penalty saved before scoring City's equaliser early into the second-half. He suffered his ankle injury after a clash with Cherries midfielder Lewis Cook.

Asked about Haaland, manager Pep Guardiola said afterwards: "I don't know yet, we'll have to see."