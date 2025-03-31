Tribal Football
Most Read
Liverpool make early Elliott sale decision
EL GRAN DERBI: Real Betis vs Sevilla; Pellegrini vs Garcia Pimienta
Man Utd boss Amorim makes Mantato senior call
Man Utd players reluctant to welcome back Sancho

Man City expect news today on Haaland injury

Paul Vegas
Man City expect news today on Haaland injury
Man City expect news today on Haaland injuryShutterstock Editorial / Profimedia
Manchester City expect news later today over the extent of Erling Haaland's injury.

The Norway striker scored in Sunday's FA Cup quarterfinal win against Bournemouth, but ended the game with an ankle injury.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Haaland was seen on crutches and sporting a protective boot as he left Dean Court.

Haaland had a penalty saved before scoring City's equaliser early into the second-half. He suffered his ankle injury after a clash with Cherries midfielder Lewis Cook.

Asked about Haaland, manager Pep Guardiola said afterwards:  "I don't know yet, we'll have to see."

Mentions
FA CupPremier LeagueHaaland Erling BrautManchester CityBournemouth
Related Articles
Guardiola proud Man City into FA Cup semis: Incredible to reach No7
O'Reilly delighted with role in Man City FA Cup triumph
Aston Villa to play Palace, Forest to face Manchester City in FA semis