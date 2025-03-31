Guardiola proud Man City into FA Cup semis: Incredible to reach No7

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola insists they deserve greater recognition after reaching the FA Cup semifinals.

Victory over Bournemouth on Sunday sets up a semifinal at Wembley against Nottingham Forest. It marks a seventh semifinal in the Cup for a Guardiola team.

Advertisement Advertisement

“It’s an incredible achievement because it’s every year, every year, every year,” said Guardiola afterwards.

“You know how difficult it is in the league to win a championship, but you can drop, you can lose.

“We play semi-finals coming two or three days before most of the times, playing away Champions League quarter-finals with a big disappointment being out or big success and no recovery, playing against Liverpool and Chelsea and so on.

“So it’s not easy to, you know, to cope sometimes for that. Even with that, all the time we were there, so we break our own record we had last season six in a row, so now seven.

“So it’s not easy, I’m sorry because this is what this club or this team, these legendary players have shown during a lot of time.

“This consistency, we were a machine, but this season we play more games like we play against Bournemouth the Premier League like today and that’s why we don’t deserve much more than we have now.

“But still we have this amazing competition ahead of us and we have, of course qualification for the Champions League. That is incredible success its really, really important.”

Guardiola added: “The most important thing is that players could realise the lesson that when we are like today, wht we are like against one of the most physical teams, the players, the team with more transitions and quick and second balls.

“We coped with them. We were there and hopefully they can feel it. That is the way until the end of the season and the future of this club.”