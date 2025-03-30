Man City boss Guardiola: We've been poor; I must do better

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says he blames himself for their "poor" season.

Guardiola was speaking ahead of Sunday's FA Cup quarterfinal against Bournemouth.

"This season? Really poor," he declared.

"The opponents never gave us a red carpet to win the titles that we won in the past. My duty was to overcome the situation much better than I have done.

"Hopefully this will not happen next season. This is important."

Guardiola continued: "Of course it would be nice to arrive in the final of the FA Cup and win it, and qualify for the Champions League.

"That would be a big success but the season has been poor and it's not going to change.

"Our standards and many things were not good, this is the reality. That's not going to change for the fact we win one title or qualify for the Champions League.

"We'll be happy, of course. We want to do it but the season has not been good."