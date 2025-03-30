Bournemouth boss Iraola insists winning FA Cup more important than Europe

Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola admits he rates winning the FA Cup ahead of qualifying for Europe.

The Cherries meet Manchester City on Sunday in the quarterfinals.

Advertisement Advertisement

Iraola told BBC Sport: "The FA Cup is, for me, much more important than playing in Europe. It's a title.

"Sometimes they talk about the cup competitions as a way to get into Europe. I don't care about Europe.

"We are playing in a final, we are fighting for a title. For me, it's much more important."

"I think we can win it," he added. "Probably we are not the favourites, especially with the opposition we have in the quarter-finals but I think we have shown.

"We are three games away from winning it. With a good day from our players, we can beat all the teams. I think we have a chance, probably not as big as City or Aston Villa, but I think we have our chance."

On facing City manager Pep Guardiola, Iraola also said: "Pep Guardiola is the best manager I've known. I have no doubts.

"There is a structure, organisation, multiple options, but at the end of the day, I think what he tries to do is put the player in the best scenario to let him shine.

"With Pep, you have to analyse like, I don't know, nine or 10 different ways they can go.

"The last game we played against them, we prepared for a couple of main structures and straight away, in the third minute, we had to change everything.

"It's very challenging but it's the kind of challenge you are here for."