Man City boss Guardiola: O'Reilly playing like Delph and Cancelo

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola admits Nico O'Reilly is likely to start in today's FA Cup semifinal against Nottingham Forest.

The youngster has impressed Guardiola in recent games, with the manager admitting O'Reilly offers the team something different.

“Physicality,” declared Guardiola. “His presence, he’s an attacking midfielder, his composure with the ball. We were surprised how attentive he is defensively, he has pace.

“His generosity to play in a position he’s not used to. Now in the back four we are stable, we have pace with Josko (Gvardiol), Matheus (Nunes) and Nico and unbelievable leadership from Ruben (Dias).”

Playing like Delph and Cancelo

O'Reilly has scored five goals for City this season.

Guardiola enthused: “It’s a movement for a striker. I’d love them to do that movement. Always I said the players who score the goals, finishes in front of the keeper and he did it.

“He’s an attacking midfielder, so when the cross goes in the moment is there and he adapted the position.

“He has played attacking midfielder and can move like Fabian Delph, Oleks (Zinchenko), Joao (Cancelo), it helps us a lot.

“Nico can play inside and outside, when he arrives outside he can put a cross in which will be available or go in the box.

“You have to do it, win the duels and move there, when the players do it you have more chance.”