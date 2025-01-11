Liverpool defender Bradley: Today is massive for Accrington Stanley

Liverpool defender Conor Bradley has warned they cannot take lightly Accrington Stanley in today's FA Cup Third Round tie.

Bradley is well aware of the motivation Accrington will have in today's early kickoff.

"It's going to be a massive occasion for them," Bradley told liverpoolfc.com. "I've seen on my phone that they've got a couple of Liverpool fans in their team, so it's going to be a big occasion for them.

"But we've just got to make sure we're ready for it and ready to match what they bring to us.

"I think we've just got to take control of the game as quickly as possible. Just get into a rhythm of keeping the ball and making them work.

"Hopefully we can do that tomorrow and get the win and get through to the next round."

Of his return from a six-week long injury absence, Bradley also said: "Really happy to be back.

"Obviously it was unfortunate to get the injury whenever I did, I felt like I was in a good moment, especially after the Real Madrid game.

"But I've worked hard, got myself back fit and I'm happy to have played the last two games. Hopefully I get a runout tomorrow as well.

"It's tough whenever you've been out for so long – six weeks. It is tough to just get the rhythm back and get back to playing. But I'm really enjoying being back. Obviously I missed it loads for the time I was out, so really happy to be back.

"There's still loads of games to play this year, so I'm sure there'll be plenty of opportunities to get a chance to play. I've just got to keep going now and keep working hard.