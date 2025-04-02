Lineker reveals why he refused to give Guardiola his shirt whilst he played for Barcelona

Former Barcelona striker Gary Lineker has revealed why he never gave his shirt to Pep Guardiola despite asking several times.

Speaking on Match of the Day Top 10, Lineker recalled when he first went to interview Guardiola after he had joined Manchester City who was a ballboy for the Catalan giants while Lineker played for the Catalan side. Lineker was there from 1986 to 1989 after moving from Everton and has now revealed why he did not give his shirt away.

"When he joined Manchester City, I went to do an interview with the BBC.

"And he (Guardiola) went, 'Before we start, I was a ballboy at Barcelona when you played, when you were there.'

"And he said, 'At the end of every game I'd come to you and I said can I have your shirt? You never gave it to me.'

"And I felt bad about it."

Lineker continued and explained why he decided not to give it away, and it wasn’t because he had anything against Guardiola, who would go on to become one of the best managers in history.

"I did explain to him, I said, 'Pep it wasn't like it is now. In those days we only had one shirt. We weren't allowed to give it away.'"

Guardiola played for Barcelona's reserve teams after Lineker left the club before going on to make his debut in 1990 under manager Johan Cruyff. Now at Manchester City, he chases silverware once again this season as he aims to lift his third FA Cup.