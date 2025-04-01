Guardiola says Haaland cannot be replaced and will be out for "five, six, seven weeks"

Manchester City Pep Guardiola spoke at his latest press conference ahead of Wednesday night's clash with Leicester City.

Manchester City will welcome Championship-bound Leicester City to the Etihad who have had a much needed two week break. Guardiola’s side meanwhile booked their place in the semi-finals of the FA Cup over the weekend. The Spanish head coach first spoke on Haaland who was forced off at the Vitality Stadium with a knee injury during the second half.

"Sometimes we are used to this in this country," says Pep Guardiola about the injury to Erling Haaland. "It has happened all season."

Guardiola says he has been told "five, six, seven weeks" by the medical staff.

"Sometimes there are years when these kinds of things happen. It happened all season. I would say that it could have been different if it was the end of the season (before the Club World Cup). So with all the injuries we have had this season, I'm so sorry for them and for Erling as well. So (I wish him) a good recovery, as speedy as possible, then come back."

If he returns after five weeks, he will be fit for the Premier League game against Southampton on 10th May, If he returns any longer and he could be a doubt for the FA Cup final if City beat Nottingham Forest in their semi-final.

Omar Marmoush is set to replace the Norwegian and Guardiola spoke on how he can fill in the gap.

"We will find a solution from the players that we have. They all have different skills and qualities. We will have another one (striker)."

When asked whether anyone can do the specific role Haaland did in the team, Guardiola said nobody can replace him.

"We don't have another player with his skills or his specific qualities. We know that. But we have to adapt. Since many years we play for different ways up front. It depends on the quality of the players. We are going to try to find a solution."

A Manchester City supporters group has called for fans not to go into tomorrow night's game against Leicester until the ninth minute of the game and Guardiola says he has sympathy for fans who cannot attend games.

"Of course I have sympathy. When the fans can express their feelings in certain moments it is because the team and club is alive. The worst is when you cannot express.

"This is a club where people can express (themselves) and be in touch. I am in touch, we are all in touch, with the fans and with the club.

"All I can say is that we need them. Since minute one, we need them.

"We are playing for the next season to be again in the Champions League. So we need them, but the people can think about it however they want."

Next, he called on the support of fans who he says will be crucial in snatching 3 points against a Leicester side who are fighting against relegation this season.

"I know how tough Leicester are. I have been impressed by the way they have played the last two games. They played really well against Chelsea and against Aston Villa they played really good, in different ways.

"They did really well. So we need them (the fans) desperately to achieve our success and to be in the Champions League again."

Finally, he opened up on qualifying next season's Champions League ranks, which he says is a challenge he did not expect this heading into this campaign.

"Don't tell me about the toughest battles. We had in the past much more tougher than this one. In the past, except the first season we were together and one season when Liverpool were extremely strong and we could not compete with them, all the time we were there to fight for the Premier League title.

"This is the first time, alongside the first season when I was here nine years ago, that we have had to fight to qualify for the Champions League.

"We have nine games left, we know exactly what we have to do - five at home, four away. We have to win our home games and we are going to try."