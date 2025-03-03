Fulham boss Silva: Reaching FA Cup quarterfinals always our goal

Fulham boss Marco Silva says reaching the FA Cup quarterfinals was deserved.

The Cottagers defeated Manchester United on penalties on Sunday.

“It was our goal, definitely,” Silva said. “We wanted to be in the next stage, we wanted to play in the Quarter-Finals. And I really believe, and it's my feeling, that we deserve to be there.

“We knew that the way Man United is going to play, it's not easy to come here and to take the control of the game, knowing that they love the open space to counter-attack.

“First half, we were not at our best. We said some things at half-time, and I think the team improved last 30 minutes of the second half, even with the reaction and the goal from Bruno.

“I think we controlled the game, we started to find always Sander Berge alone every single moment of the game, and after from that we built, to Saša, or Emile, or Andreas as well. And all the extra-time was the same – we took the control.

“To come here and to take the game to their defensive half, we know always that we take risks in that situation, because since Garnacho came in, they had the pace of him to create problems, and that was the only problem they created, from counter-attack situations.

“They had chances, like we had as well. In that aspect, I think the game was balanced, but much more us in control, much more taking the responsibility to control the game on the ball – it is our way, our identity.

“And overall looking at the game, I really believe that we deserve to be in the next stage.”