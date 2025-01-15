Leyton Orient manager Wellens on facing Man City: The magic of the FA Cup is alive

Leyton Orient manager Richie Wellens declared the magic of the FA Cup was very much alive.

After his team beat Derby County on penalties, Wellens can look forward to taking on Manchester City in the next round.

Advertisement Advertisement

"The players put an unbelievable effort in," said Wellens, per Manchester Evening News.

"We had players back from illness and it’s an amazing night for the football club with a youth product scoring the winning penalty. I thought for the first 60 minutes we were the better team but we needed to pass the ball better at times.

"Derby are a good team and they have lightning wingers and I thought they could score on the counter-attack but the stadium felt alive tonight, especially at the end.

"The magic of the FA Cup is alive and perhaps we can beat Man City in normal time. I’m delighted for the chairman.

"It’s not typical Orient anymore where our supporters would have probably looked at this tonight thinking it’s going to be a missed opportunity but we delivered to a man.

"On the penalties, I told the players, step up and strike through the ball and show your technique."