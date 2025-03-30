Lacroix proud Palace reached FA Cup semis: It's us, the fans and God. It's perfect

Crystal Palace defender Maxence Lacroix says they deserved to celebrate reaching the FA Cup semifinals yesterday.

Lacroix was impressive as Palace won their quarterfinal 3-0 against Fulham.

“To be fair, it's unbelievable,” Lacroix declared afterwards. “We have an unbelievable team, we have unbelievable fans, and I think everyone deserves to go to Wembley.

“It’s not the end. We will go to Wembley to win, and we want to go two times to Wembley and hopefully win this trophy.”

On his celebrations with the fans, Lacroix smiled: “I think this is the DNA of Palace.

“We need to be with our fans and this is why we win: because the players are with the fans and the fans are with the players. This is why, when we win, we have to give them also this time.

“When we work together, I think it's not only us, it's all the team, because we defend really well and we can see we are also dangerous offensively. So I want to say thank you to all the attackers, because they do a good job with us.

“In this team we have a lot of people who trust in Jesus Christ. I was praying and I feel like we have to be together, because it's a big family. It's really the image of this club, a big family.

“If you can see, everyone knows on this pitch, it's not only 11, it's not only 12, it's 13. It's us, the fans and God. It's perfect.”