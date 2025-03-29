Palace boss Glasner delighted defeating Fulham in FA Cup QF: Tough opening 20 mins

Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner was delighted with the character showed by his players for their FA Cup quarterfinal win against Fulham.

Glasner admits they had to handle an opening 25 minutes dominated by the Cottagers before Ebere Eze and Ismaila Sarr struck twice in four minutes before halftime. Palace went onto win 3-0 with Eddie Nketiah scoring midway through the second-half.

Glasner remarked afterwards: "Key number one was to survive the first 20 minutes. We were really rusty after three weeks with no competitive game.

"We only had one training before this game with everyone coming back from the national team. The structure wasn't good and everyone struggled. Key number two was Eberechi's goal. It's unbelievable - the individual quality. Then we have the confidence and in our structure waiting for the right moments."

On Eze, he said: "What I told him I already said to you - it was so important the first goal because we got the belief back, we were really struggling in the beginning. You need something when you're struggling in the game, some positive actions to get the belief back.

On his team's effort on the day, Glasner added: "It's not fair to only talk about one player because it was such a great team effort. In the second half there was a lot of pressure because if they (Fulham) score one goal it would be a tight game again. It's a great group and everyone is here to help the team."